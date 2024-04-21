Sports

Bernardo Silva Opens Up on Emotional Turmoil After UCL Penalty Miss vs Madrid

Yusuf Abubakar By Yusuf Abubakar
1 Min Read

Manchester City midfielder, Bernardo Silva, opened up about his emotional turmoil following his penalty miss against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final clash earlier in the week.

Silva, who was one of the City players to miss their spot-kick as Madrid secured a 4-3 victory at the Etihad Stadium, admitted that the disappointment of the defeat lingered with him in the subsequent days.

He said: “It was a frustrating night for me [on Wednesday].

“[And a] frustrating week for me personally, for the whole team, because we wanted to go after another historic season and we can still go for it, but it was a big disappointment to get knocked out of the Champions League.

“First night, I didn’t sleep much, second night, you sleep a bit better, the third night you sleep almost the whole night, but it is what it is.”

