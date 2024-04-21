Bernardo Silva Opens Up on Emotional Turmoil After UCL Penalty Miss vs Madrid

Manchester City midfielder, Bernardo Silva, opened up about his emotional turmoil following his penalty miss against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final clash earlier in the week.

Silva, who was one of the City players to miss their spot-kick as Madrid secured a 4-3 victory at the Etihad Stadium, admitted that the disappointment of the defeat lingered with him in the subsequent days.

He said: “It was a frustrating night for me [on Wednesday].

“[And a] frustrating week for me personally, for the whole team, because we wanted to go after another historic season and we can still go for it, but it was a big disappointment to get knocked out of the Champions League.

“First night, I didn’t sleep much, second night, you sleep a bit better, the third night you sleep almost the whole night, but it is what it is.”