NITDA partners MassChallenge to booast economic development

To help entrepreneurs in Nigeria grow their brands and initiatives locally while having easy access to the global ecosystem, the National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA) has forged partnership with MassChallenge by offering support with the purpose of creating jobs and wealth for the Nation.

NITDA Director General, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi CCIE who was represented by the acting National Coordinator, Office for Nigerian Digital Innovations, Mr Yakubu Musa expressed his optimism at the collaboration during a virtual meeting with the MassChallenge Global Partnership Manager, Kevin O Reilly.

The DG stated that, as part of efforts of the Agency in implementing the promotion of indigenous content, a strategic pillar of the Agency’s Strategic Road Map and Action Plan 2021-2024, the MassChallenge Nigeria will help create and further promote a vibrant start up ecosystem which can create lasting solutions to some of the economic challenges being faced currently. “Innovation is a prominent way of creating prosperity for all and lifting countries out of poverty”, he stated.

The NITDA boss disclosed that the MassChallenge Nigeria competition will identify and accelerate top startups in Nigeria while exposing them to NITDA’s facilities and connecting them to the global network. “Startups participating in the program will have access to facilities such as our National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics for their prototyping”, Mallam Abdullahi stated.

He further promised the Agency’s facilitation of incentives for startups participating in the program such as experienced mentorship from multinationals. He averred that the product support teams from these multinationals will help the startups develop technical marketing which will help in building their businesses.

MassChallenge Product Manager, Mr. Reilly while giving his presentation earlier said that the MassChallenge looks forward to working with NITDA to continue to support and grow the Nigerian innovation ecosystem. He stated that all startups participating in the MassChallenge Nigeria 2021 will have access to tailored mentorship and coaching from NITDA and MassChallenge mentors.