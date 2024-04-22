EFCC Denies Disobeying Court Order Regarding Yahaya Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has refuted claims of disobeying a court order concerning former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Amidst ongoing debates regarding the purported disobedience of a court order relating to the attempted arrest of Bello, the EFCC clarified its position in a press statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren, the commission’s acting Director of Public Affairs.

Uwujaren highlighted that although Bello sought refuge in a fundamental rights enforcement action through an order granted by Justice Isa Abdulallahi of the Kogi State High Court, this order did not nullify an earlier order made by the Federal High Court for Bello’s arrest in relation to his arraignment.

“The enrolled order of the Kogi State High Court only granted an order to enforce Bello’s right to personal liberty and freedom of movement; it didn’t preclude the Federal High Court ‘to make any Order as it may deem just in the determination of the rights of the Applicant and the Respondent as may be submitted to her for consideration and determination,'” Uwujaren stated.

“The order made by the Federal High Court for the arrest of Mr. Yahaya Bello, for the purpose of his arraignment, is not in conflict with the order of the Kogi State High Court. The case before the Federal High Court is a criminal charge that is different from the fundamental rights enforcement action that is the subject of an appeal.”

Uwujaren pointed out that the EFCC had a track record in the prosecution of politically exposed persons and would continue to exercise its mandate in the overall interest of the nation.

He admonished Bello to turn himself in and answer to the charges preferred against him by the commission.

He called on all patriotic Nigerians to lend their voices in support of the Commission, stressing that ” the EFCC will not relent in its quest to wrestle corruption to the ground”