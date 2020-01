Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Nicki Minaj’s brother set to spend 25 years in prison after being convicted of rape

Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj was convicted to 25 years in prison for raping his young stepdaughter.

Judge Robert McDonald ruled on Monday, that the 41-year-old was guilty of the accused crime.

Meanwhile, Maraj has repeatedly denied the allegations, claiming the story was concocted to extort his famous younger sister.