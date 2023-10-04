News

Mohbad’s Death: Court Remands Naira Marley, Sam Larry in Police Custody

Yusuf Abubakar By Yusuf Abubakar
1 Min Read

A Magistrate Court situated in the Yaba area of Lagos State, Nigeria, has ruled that Azeez Fashola, widely recognized as Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, be remanded in police custody.

This decision was reached during a court hearing on Wednesday.

The Lagos State Police Command had requested that Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and others be remanded in custody for a period of 30 days, allowing adequate time for the completion of their ongoing investigation.

However, in the ruling issued by Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun, it was decided that Naira Marley and Sam Larry would be remanded in police custody for a duration of 21 days, rather than the initially proposed 30 days.

This is coming following the declaration of Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, as a wanted individual by the Lagos State Police Command in the ongoing investigation.

