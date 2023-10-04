Spain, Portugal, and Morocco to Co-Host 2030 FIFA World Cup

FIFA, the international governing body of football, has officially announced that the 2030 FIFA World Cup will be hosted jointly by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

This historic decision marks a significant moment in the history of the World Cup, as it will be the first time the tournament is co-hosted by three nations.

The selection of Spain, Portugal, and Morocco as co-hosts for the 2030 World Cup was made during a FIFA Council meeting, where it received unanimous support.

This unique arrangement is part of the centenary celebration of the World Cup, with the inaugural tournament having taken place in Uruguay in 1930.

To pay homage to the tournament’s origins, the opening three matches of the 2030 World Cup will be held in South America.

Uruguay’s capital city, Montevideo, is set to host the opening match, continuing the tradition of celebrating football’s heritage. Uruguay has a special place in World Cup history, having won the inaugural tournament on home soil in 1930 and again in 1950.

Following the opening matches in South America, the tournament will shift to Africa and Europe.

This global event is expected to bring together football fans from all corners of the world, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino commented on this groundbreaking decision, saying, “The FIFA Council agreed unanimously that the only bid to host the 2030 World Cup will be the joint bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain. Two continents—Africa and Europe—united not only in a celebration of football but also in providing unique social and cultural cohesion. What a great message of peace, tolerance, and inclusion.

“In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents — Africa, Europe and South America — six countries — Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay — welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the FIFA World Cup.”