Celebrities

‘I Would Never Do That Now’ – Rihanna Regrets Exposing ‘Nips’ and ‘Panties’ in Past

Damilola A. By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Rihanna
Rihanna

Pop icon Rihanna has shared candid reflections on her past fashion decisions, revealing a shift in perspective influenced by motherhood.

In an interview with British Vogue at Fenty X Puma’s new brown creeper shoe launch, the 36-year-old singer opened up about certain outfit choices she now views with mild regret.

Rihanna, who shares two sons with her partner A$AP Rocky, expressed a sense of remorse about instances where she went topless in public and allowed her “panties to be out” at red carpet events.

“It’s going to sound hypocritical because I did so much s**t in my life, I had my nipples out, I had my panties out,” Rihanna confessed.

- Advertisement -

“But now those are the things, I guess as a mom, and an evolved young lady, emphasis on young, it’s just things that I feel I would never do, or I’m just like ‘oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?’”

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Abuja School Launches Probe as Student Bullying Video Sparks Outcry
Next Article L-R: Prof. Tanko Ishaya (Vice-Chancellor, UNIJOS), Dr. Ubon Udoh (MD/CEO, ASR Africa), Prof. Ishaya Pam (Chairman, UNIJOS Sports Committee), and Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN (Dep. Vice-Chancellor, Administration, UNIJOS) at the ground breaking ceremony of the ultra-modern Abdul Samad Rabiu Sports Complex at the University of Jos ASR Africa Begins Construction of N250m Abdul Samad Rabiu Sports Complex for University of Jos

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Arsenal Demolishes Chelsea 5-0 in Electrifying EPL Clash
Sports
UNN Lecturer Suspended Over Sexual Harrassment Allegations
News
Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello’s Absence in Court Explained by Lawyer
News
EFCC Grills Ex-Aviation Minister Sirika Over Alleged 8bn Fraud
News
Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello Used Kogi State Funds for Child’s $720,000 School Fees Before Leaving Office – EFCC Chairman
News