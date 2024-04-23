‘I Would Never Do That Now’ – Rihanna Regrets Exposing ‘Nips’ and ‘Panties’ in Past

Pop icon Rihanna has shared candid reflections on her past fashion decisions, revealing a shift in perspective influenced by motherhood.

In an interview with British Vogue at Fenty X Puma’s new brown creeper shoe launch, the 36-year-old singer opened up about certain outfit choices she now views with mild regret.

Rihanna, who shares two sons with her partner A$AP Rocky, expressed a sense of remorse about instances where she went topless in public and allowed her “panties to be out” at red carpet events.

“It’s going to sound hypocritical because I did so much s**t in my life, I had my nipples out, I had my panties out,” Rihanna confessed.

“But now those are the things, I guess as a mom, and an evolved young lady, emphasis on young, it’s just things that I feel I would never do, or I’m just like ‘oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?’”