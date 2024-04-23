ASR Africa Begins Construction of N250m Abdul Samad Rabiu Sports Complex for University of Jos

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), the philanthropic initiative of the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu (CFR, CON), has kicked off the construction of the N250 million Sports complex for the University of Jos.

The sporting facility which is sited at the Naraguta Campus of the university, is set to consolidate the preparedness of the university in hosting the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA).

The facility will feature a 300-seater spectator stand, changing rooms, a lawn tennis court, and a basketball court.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, praised the Chairman of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu for the critical facility intervention.

L-R: Mrs. Nansik Tyoden (Representing Registrar, UNIJOS), Prof. Tanko Ishaya (Vice-Chancellor), Dr. Ubon Udoh (MD/CEO, ASR Africa), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN (Dep, Vice-Chancellor, Administration), Prof. Bawa Muhammed (President, Nigeria University Games Association) and Mr. Philip Umbugala (Bursar, UNIJOS) during the groundbreaking ceremony of the ultra-modern Abdul Samad Rabiu Sports Complex at the University of Jos

He mentioned that at the time of the institution’s nomination by ASR Africa for this laudable project, the university management was concerned about sourcing for funds to meet up with its nomination as the host university for the NUGA games.

He added that with the ASR Africa TEGS grant, the university is positioned to host more games during the tournament.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the university signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Sports University in South Korea to develop a comprehensive sports programme to harness the talents that abound across the country in the various fields of sports and this complex would be a business boost to implement the agreement.

The Managing Director of ASR Africa, Dr. Ubon Udoh, applauded the management of the University of Jos for being an outstanding institution.

He added that all of the universities who are beneficiaries of the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme, were selected based on some stringent criteria which include the quality of leadership, the academic excellence at the University, amongst others.

Dr Udoh assured the university of the speedy completion of the project ahead of NUGA games and reiterated the commitment of the Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa, in supporting the education sector in Nigeria and Africa as a whole by providing indigenous solutions.