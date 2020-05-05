HeadlinesNews

COVID-19: Nigeria reports 148 new cases — 43 in Lagos, total now 2950

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and forty-eight (148) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 43 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 32 in Kano, 14 in Zamfara, 10 in FCT, 9 in Katsina, 7 in Taraba, 6 in Borno, 6 in Ogun, 5 in Oyo, 3 in Edo, 3 in Kaduna, 3 in Bauchi, 2 in Adamawa, 2 in Gombe, 1 in Plateau, 1 in Sokoto, 1 in Kebbi State.

As of 11:50pm on 5th May, there are 2950 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Four hundred and eighty-one (481) patients have been discharged with ninety-eight (98) deaths across the country.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,950
+148
Deaths
98
+5
Recovered
481
Active
2,371
Last updated: May 6, 2020 - 12:45 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,723,447
+80,177
Deaths
257,953
+5,712
Recovered
1,238,774
Active
2,226,126
Last updated: May 6, 2020 - 12:45 am (+01:00)


