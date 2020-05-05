COVID-19: Nigeria reports 148 new cases — 43 in Lagos, total now 2950

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and forty-eight (148) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 43 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 32 in Kano, 14 in Zamfara, 10 in FCT, 9 in Katsina, 7 in Taraba, 6 in Borno, 6 in Ogun, 5 in Oyo, 3 in Edo, 3 in Kaduna, 3 in Bauchi, 2 in Adamawa, 2 in Gombe, 1 in Plateau, 1 in Sokoto, 1 in Kebbi State.

As of 11:50pm on 5th May, there are 2950 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Four hundred and eighty-one (481) patients have been discharged with ninety-eight (98) deaths across the country.