Rihanna Hints at Collaboration with Ayra Starr

Global music icon Rihanna has hinted at a possible collaboration with Nigerian sensation Ayra Starr during a recent Fenty event.

Ayra Starr, who has openly expressed her admiration for Rihanna, describing her as her role model, has now caught the attention of the Barbadian singer herself.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ayra Starr had expressed her admiration for Rihanna, saying: “I adore Rihanna. My biggest inspiration is her. My matriarch is her. She reigns as my queen. Her “Anti” album is classic. I always listen to it. I’m understanding it more and more as I listen to it. I’m really fond of it.

“What I’ve heard from Rihanna is that I should be myself and know who I am; whatever works for me is okay, and if something doesn’t work for me, that’s okay too. I will simply be myself in every circumstance.”

During the Fenty event, Rihanna was overheard discussing Ayra Starr with enthusiasm, indicating her interest in a potential collaboration. The conversation captured on the black carpet revealed Rihanna’s intrigue about the Nigerian singer.

“I’ve been hearing of Ayra Starr, I don’t know who but my cousin she was like, ‘Oh my God I got this [song] from Ayra Starr.’ She was obsessed with you,” Rihanna remarked.

Curious about Ayra Starr’s musical connections, Rihanna inquired, “Do you have a song with Tems?”

Ayra Starr responded affirmatively, stating, “That’s my sister. We do have songs but we don’t have a song [out] yet. But soon..”

Seizing the opportunity, Rihanna playfully suggested a collaboration, saying, “You got an extra verse for me? Call me.”