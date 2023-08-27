Bob Barker, Legendary Host of “The Price Is Right,” Dies at 99

Bob Barker, the iconic host of “The Price Is Right,” has died at the age of 99.

His representative, Roger Neal, confirmed Barker’s death on Saturday, noting that he died peacefully at home. Barker’s illustrious career spanned over 50 years in television, making him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Barker’s legacy is deeply intertwined with his role as the host of “The Price Is Right,” a game show that he hosted for an impressive 35 years. The show’s concept of guessing the price of various products endeared Barker to audiences and transformed him into a household name. During his tenure, Barker fulfilled the dreams of countless contestants and made everyone feel like winners.

In addition to his contributions to entertainment, Barker was a dedicated animal rights activist. His compassion for animals led him to advocate for their welfare and support causes related to animal protection. His efforts in this area earned him recognition and appreciation from animal rights organizations.

CBS, the network that aired “The Price Is Right,” released a statement acknowledging Barker’s impact on daytime television. The network praised him for his ability to make people feel like winners and noted his influential role as a dedicated animal rights advocate.

Before his iconic role on “The Price Is Right,” Barker hosted the pioneering game show “Truth or Consequences” for nearly two decades. His charm, wit, and plainspoken style endeared him to audiences during this earlier phase of his career. Barker’s impact on television was so significant that he was recognized by the Guinness World Records as television’s “most durable performer.”

Throughout his illustrious career, Barker received numerous accolades, including 19 Emmy Awards. Fourteen of these awards were for his role as the host of “The Price Is Right,” while others recognized his work as the show’s executive producer and his overall contribution to television. In 2004, he was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Born in Darrington, Washington, in 1923, Barker’s life journey was marked by his early years spent on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. After meeting his future wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, at the age of 15, Barker embarked on a successful career that touched the lives of millions.