FG, Organized Labour in Emergency Meeting to Avert Strike

The leadership of Organized Labour is currently engaged in a pivotal discussion with a Federal Government delegation at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

This high-level meeting, which commenced at 3:15 pm, signifies an important dialogue between the two parties to prevent the imminent nationwide indefinite strike organized by labour unions.

The labour delegation, spearheaded by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, arrived at the Conference Hall of the Permanent Secretary, State House, for what promises to be a significant deliberation.

Accompanying President Ajaero are key representatives from the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), including Nuhu Toro, the Secretary of TUC, and Emma Ugbaja, the Secretary from NLC.

The government team is led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and comprises eminent figures from various sectors. The distinguished members of the government delegation include:

Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of Service of the Federation

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA)

Simon Lalong, the Minister of Labour and Employment

Nkeiruka Onyejecha, the Minister of State

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance

Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning

Beta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

The government team is further augmented by the presence of directors from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, collectively representing a wealth of experience and knowledge.

The meeting commenced without an opening ceremony and went straight into closed-door discussions. The absence of a public ceremony underscores the importance and sensitivity of the issues being addressed.