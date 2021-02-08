Fani-Kayode speaks after meeting Yahaya Bello, Mai Mala Buni in Kogi

A former minister of aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday met with the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and the caretaker chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni.

Speaking after the meeting, Fani-Kayode took to his social media page described his meeting with the Kogi Governor as a very frank, candid, fruitful and productive discussion about the way forward for Nigeria.

He said: “It was an honour to have spent quality time with my friend & brother Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State last night. We had a frank, candid, fruitful & productive discussion about the way forward for our country. This is a clear case of politics without bitterness & of building bridges.”