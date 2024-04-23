Diesel at N940, Jet A1 at N980 as Dangote Refinery Crashes Fuel Prices Again

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has unveiled a new selling price for its diesel and aviation fuel, aimed at providing relief to consumers amidst economic challenges in Nigeria.

Effective immediately, diesel will be sold at ₦940 per litre, while aviation fuel will be priced at ₦980 per litre.

The price adjustment reflects the company’s commitment to supporting consumers during times of economic hardship.

Anthony Chiejina, the Head of Communication at Dangote Petroleum Refinery, affirmed that the new prices are part of a strategic partnership with MRS Oil and Gas stations.

Chiejina explained, “I can confirm to you that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has entered a strategic partnership with MRS Oil and Gas stations, to ensure that consumers get to buy fuel at affordable price, in all their stations be it Lagos or Maiduguri.

“You can buy as low as 1 litre of diesel at N1,050 and aviation fuel at N980 at all major airports where MRS operates.”

Under the new pricing structure, customers purchasing five million litres and above will benefit from the diesel price of ₦940 per litre, while those buying one million litres and above will enjoy a rate of ₦970 per litre.

Chiejina emphasized that this initiative is not limited to MRS stations but will be extended to other major oil marketers.

“The essence of this is to ensure that retail buyers do not buy at exorbitant prices.

“The Dangote Group is committed to ensuring that Nigerians have a better welfare and as such, we are happy to announce this new prices and hope that it would go a long way to cushion the effect of economic challenges in the country,” he added.