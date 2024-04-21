JAMB Set to Release First Batch of 2024 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the first batch of results for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be released online “any moment soon”.

This update was shared on X (formerly Twitter) in response to numerous inquiries from candidates.

JAMB Reveals When First Batch of Results for 2024 UTME Will Be Released

According to JAMB, the results will be available shortly, bringing relief to the anxious candidates who sat for the examination.

The 2024 JAMB UTME examination, which started on Friday, April 19, is scheduled to conclude on Monday, April 29.

Notably, a total of 1,985,642 candidates registered for the 2024 examination, marking a significant increase from the 1,595,779 candidates who registered for the 2023 edition.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the JAMB portal for the release of their results, which is expected to be announced “any moment soon”.