Dethroned Emir Sanusi leads Friday prayer in Awe, Nasarawa (Photos)

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 13, 2020
Deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Friday lead Juma’at prayer in Awe, Nasarawa State.

Okay.ng understands that this is the first time Sanusi is leaving the residence he is being kept after his banishment from Kano following his dethronement.

It can be recalled that Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State had earlier met with the dethroned emir.

Sanusi in his sermon stated that nothing happens without the approval of God Almighty.

Here are pictures underneath:



