Current Cost of Traveling to Canada from Nigeria – April 2024

Are you planning to travel to Canada from Nigeria? Whether it’s for holidays, study, or seeking better opportunities, understanding the costs involved is crucial.

In this article, we’ll cover key information about traveling from Nigeria to Canada, focusing on visa fees, flight costs, and other essential details.

1. Canadian Visa Costs

1.1 Applying for a Canadian Visa in Nigeria

Before you embark on your journey to Canada, obtaining a visa is a fundamental step. Here’s what you need to know:

Visa Type Application Fee (CAD) Equivalent in Naira (NGN) Biometric (Family) CAN$170 N153,000 Biometric (Individual) CAN$85 N76,500 Family Rate CAN$500 N450,000 Individual Visa CAN$100 N90,000 Study Permit CAN$150 N135,000 Work Permit CAN$155 N139,500

Remember that the visa application fee is non-refundable, even if your application is not approved.

2. Flight Costs to Canada

2.1 Airlines and Flight Prices

When it comes to flying from Nigeria to Canada, several international airlines operate routes. Here are some of the major carriers and their latest prices for flights:

British Airways: From Lagos (Nigeria) to Toronto (Canada), expect prices around $1410. Egypt Air: For flights from Lagos (Nigeria) to Toronto (Canada), the cost is approximately $1236. KLM: Traveling from Lagos (Nigeria) to Toronto (Canada) with KLM may cost around $1477. Turkish Air: Turkish Airlines offers flights from Lagos (Nigeria) to Toronto (Canada) at an estimated price of $1410. Lufthansa: From Lagos (Nigeria) to Toronto (Canada), Lufthansa’s fares are approximately $1236.

For those heading to Vancouver, consider Delta Airways with a price of $1658. If Halifax is your destination, Brussels Air offers flights at around $1432. Additionally, Air France operates flights from Lagos (Nigeria) to Toronto (Canada) with fares of approximately $1468.

Please note that these prices are for return flight tickets from Nigeria to Canada, specifically from Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos to Toronto International Airport. Keep in mind that prices are subject to change.