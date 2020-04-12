Bauchi governor narrates ordeal battling COVID-19 in isolation

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has narrated his experience while in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bala, shared his ordeal while addressing journalists at the government house in Bauchi.

According to the governor, spending three weeks in isolation was terrible but he felt loved and now more humbled by the experience.

He said: “This disease that I was infected with is a terrible experience.I went through hell while in isolation for treatment, I felt like I was alone but the love, affection and prayers shown to me by the people of Bauchi State really kept me going.

“I thank Allah that I have now been freed from the virus. I am sorry for the inconveniences it might have caused to anybody in Bauchi and Nigeria, it has never been my wishes to be infected.

“I have received best wishes and prayers from many people across the divide, some of whom I do not even know.

“This show of love has strengthened my spirit to work hard and deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Bauchi State, and I can assure the people of Bauchi State that I will do exactly that.”

The governor pledged to work hard towards meeting the expectations of Bauchi people. Bala expressed gratitude to Nigerian leaders and people of the state especially, the emirs and the religious leaders whom he said demonstrated rare love and affection to him.

He enjoined his supporters and other well-wishers not to bother coming to visit him at the government house, saying he has already acknowledged their prayers.