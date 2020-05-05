Buhari joins Atiku, Jonathan to pay tribute to Yar’Adua

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua for his honest and sincere service to the country.

Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday marked the 10th anniversary of the death of the former president.

He said: “Despite our political differences, President Yar’Adua was unarguably a patriot because of his passion for the masses and his reversal of policies he believed were hurting ordinary Nigerians,” the president said.

“Every leader should be given the credit that he deserves, whether you agree with President Yar’Adua politically or not, I must say that history will always record his honest and sincere service to the country.

“As we remember President Yar’Adua today, let us emulate his patience and gentle nature so that we don’t introduce toxicity into our politics where opponents perceive each other as enemies.

“Let me also use this occasion to extend my prayers and goodwill to his family, and the Katsina State Government on the 10th anniversary of his demise. May Allah continue to bless and comfort his gentle soul.”

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, in his own message said Nigerians will never forget the late Yar’Adua’s “undisputable achievements”.

He said: “Ten years gone, yet the outstanding leadership & decision-making acumen of late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua remains evergreen.

“Nigerians will not forget his undisputable achievements, pro-masses policies & positive stance towards the rule of law. He is greatly missed.”

Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s former president, in his message on Twitter said the late Yar’Adua was a leader like no other.

He said: “It has been a decade since His Excellency President Umar Musa Yar’Adua was snatched by the cold hands of death. On this day, every year, his image fills our consciousness as a mark of his selflessness, typical modesty and exceptional flair.

“He was a President like no other who lived and died for the sake of his country. He stood on the side of the people, toiling day and night to make their lives better.

“President Yar’Adua built strong bridges of hope, love and understanding for which he became a force for national unity and positive change across our blessed land.

“In many ways he stood out. He had an accommodating spirit and enormous goodwill that secreted a web around our national fault lines to strengthen the bond; thus leaving for his successors the task of reinforcing the band.

“President Yar’Adua no doubt left enduring legacies in his wholehearted devotion to the ideals of democracy, respect for peoples’ rights, freedoms and reason for living as well as commitment to the rule of law and laws of equity and justice.

“I will continue to remember President Yar’Adua as a colleague and boss who became my brother and friend.”