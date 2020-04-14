News
Coronavirus: Nigeria records 19 new cases in four states, FCT
Nigeria has recorded Nineteen (19) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, April 14.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 14 of the cases are from Lagos, 2 in FCT, 1 in Kano, 1 in Akwa Ibom and 1 in Edo State.
As of 09:20 pm on 14th April, there are 362 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
Ninety-nine (99) patients have been discharged with elevem (11) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states including FCT:
- Lagos- 203
- FCT- 58
- Osun- 20
- Edo- 16
- Oyo- 11
- Ogun- 9
- Bauchi- 6
- Kaduna- 6
- Akwa Ibom- 5
- Katsina- 5
- Kwara- 4
- Kano- 4
- Ondo- 3
- Delta- 3
- Enugu- 2
- Ekiti- 2
- Rivers-2
- Benue- 1
- Niger- 1
- Anambra- 1
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
343
Deaths
10
Recovered
91
Active
242
Last updated: April 14, 2020 - 9:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/