News

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 19 new cases in four states, FCT

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 14, 2020
Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded Nineteen (19) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, April 14.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 14 of the cases are from Lagos, 2 in FCT, 1 in Kano, 1 in Akwa Ibom and 1 in Edo State.

As of 09:20 pm on 14th April, there are 362 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Ninety-nine (99) patients have been discharged with elevem (11) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states including FCT:

  1. Lagos- 203
  2. FCT- 58
  3. Osun- 20
  4. Edo- 16
  5. Oyo- 11
  6. Ogun- 9
  7. Bauchi- 6
  8. Kaduna- 6
  9. Akwa Ibom- 5
  10. Katsina- 5
  11. Kwara- 4
  12. Kano- 4
  13. Ondo- 3
  14. Delta- 3
  15. Enugu- 2
  16. Ekiti- 2
  17. Rivers-2
  18. Benue- 1
  19. Niger- 1
  20. Anambra- 1


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
343
Deaths
10
Recovered
91
Active
242
Last updated: April 14, 2020 - 9:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close