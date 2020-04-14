Coronavirus: Nigeria records 19 new cases in four states, FCT

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded Nineteen (19) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, April 14.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 14 of the cases are from Lagos, 2 in FCT, 1 in Kano, 1 in Akwa Ibom and 1 in Edo State.

As of 09:20 pm on 14th April, there are 362 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Ninety-nine (99) patients have been discharged with elevem (11) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states including FCT: