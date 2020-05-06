News

COVID-19: Nigeria reports 195 new cases — 82 in Lagos, total crosses 3000

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter May 7, 2020
Nigeria has recorded one hundred and ninety-five (148) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 82 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 30 in Kano, 19 in Zamfara, 18 in Sokoto, 10-Borno, 9 in FCT, 8 in Oyo, 5 in Kebbi, 5 in Gombe, 4 in Ogun, 3 in Katsina, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Adamawa.

As of 11:55pm on 6th May, there are 3145 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Five hundred and thirty-four (534) patients have been discharged with one hundred and three (103) deaths across the country.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,950
Deaths
98
Recovered
481
Active
2,371
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 12:30 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,812,513
+87,995
Deaths
264,109
+6,083
Recovered
1,288,132
Active
2,259,678
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 12:30 am (+01:00)


