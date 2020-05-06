COVID-19: Nigeria reports 195 new cases — 82 in Lagos, total crosses 3000

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and ninety-five (148) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 82 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 30 in Kano, 19 in Zamfara, 18 in Sokoto, 10-Borno, 9 in FCT, 8 in Oyo, 5 in Kebbi, 5 in Gombe, 4 in Ogun, 3 in Katsina, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Adamawa.

As of 11:55pm on 6th May, there are 3145 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Five hundred and thirty-four (534) patients have been discharged with one hundred and three (103) deaths across the country.