May 10: Major Highlights of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

May 11, 2020
  • On the 10th of May 2020, 248 new confirmed cases and 17 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
  • No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
  • Till date, 4399 cases have been confirmed, 778 cases have been discharged and 143 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
  • The 248 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos(81), Jigawa(35), Borno(26), Kano(26), Bauchi(20),FCT(13), Edo(12), Sokoto(10), Zamfara(7), Kwara(4), Kebbi(4), Gombe(2), Taraba(2), Ogun(2), Ekiti (2), Osun(1), Bayelsa(1).

