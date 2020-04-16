News

Coronavirus: Lagos announces death of doctor, two patients

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 16, 2020
Akin Abayomi
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi

The Lagos State Government has announced that the death of three persons due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, made this disclosure through his Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to Abayomi, the deceased are three males, who are 51, 52 and 62 years old.

He tweeted: “Unfortunately, Lagos recorded three additional deaths from #COVID-19 related complications. The deceased are males aged 51, 52 and 62.

“One of the dead; a medical doctor had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country.

“Other victims have no travel history or record of contact with any infected person. Total #COVID-19 related deaths are now 10. I hereby urge Lagosians to remain vigilant and report any concern about #COVID-19 infection in our communities.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
407
Deaths
12
Recovered
128
Active
267
Last updated: April 16, 2020 - 7:56 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


