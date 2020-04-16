Coronavirus: Sule Lamido reacts as test result returns negative

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has announced that he and his police orderly and driver have tested negative for coronavirus.

Lamido took the test after meeting with Kano index case, Ambassador Kabiru Rabiu.

The former governor through his Facebook page disclosed the outcome of the COVID-19 laboratory test.

He wrote: “Dr Imam Wada Bello called at 5:35pm 15/4/2020 and informed me that they are through with our sample tests and our results, that is myself, driver and Orderly thankfully are ALL NEGATIVE and that he will send me the details later tonight.

“We have spoken now 11:46pm 15/4/2020 that the results will be sent in the morning.”

Furthermore, Sule Lamido reacted appreciating the concern and prayers he got before the result was released.

He said: “I still do not know how to react to the professionalism of Dr Bello and his team or to the hundreds msg’s of prayers and goodwill on my Facebook wall or to over a thousand text msg’s of prayers on my MTN number from across all religious, tribal, regional, political, racial or any divide! Only Allah the most merciful most benevolent can make this happen!

“For now or any time I do not have the language, in art or mastery to convey to each and every one the depth of my feelings or emotions or gratitude.

“May Allah’s mercies and blessings protect you from any trial of whatever affliction, known or unknown!”