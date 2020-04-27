Coronavirus: 2 patients missing in Borno found

The two patients who were on the run after testing positive to COVID-19 in Borno State have been found.

Okay.ng recalls that the Borno State Government on Sunday declared that two patients – Abbas Kaka Hassan (a 24-year-old male) and Hauwa Mohammed (42-year-old female) were missing.

However, the State Governor Babagana Zulum via his Twitter handle announced that the patients are in isolation.

He narrated that a combined team of health surveillance and investigation team backed by a police escort traced Hassan to his family house.

According to the governor, “Abbas Kaka Hassan, a 24 year-old male, who tested positive for COVID-19 has been traced around 2am, in the early hours of today in Maiduguri, Borno’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Salisu Kwayabura has confirmed.

“Hassan, who was tested at UMTH’s COVID-19 laboratory, was declared at large yesterday, after his phones and that of his mother were off.

“A combined team of health surveillance and investigation team, backed by a police escort, traced the patient in a critical state at his family house in Gwange 11. He was immediately moved on stretcher and is now on ventilator at an isolation centre.”

Governor Zulum added that contact tracing and surveillance team has been deployed to identify persons who may have had direct and indirect contacts with him, for risks assessment, isolation advise and collection of samples for tests.

According to the governor, the female patient, Hauwa Mohammed, reported herself to the UMTH and received apologies from the laboratory officials and Borno’s commissioner of health.

“The apology became necessary after Hauwa protested that she did not receive communication from the COVID-19 lab at UMTH or officials of the state response team asking her to come for hospital isolation even though she had been on self isolation since her sample was taken for test due to exposure of a confirmed case days back.

“Borno’s commissioner of health and secretary of the state’s high powered response team confirmed on Monday afternoon, that the patient brought herself in a very responsible and medically professional manner which was highly commendable,” the governor said.

He therefore announced that as a result of this, “all COVID-19 patients in Borno state are now fully accounted for.”