Why Erica was disqualified from BBNaija Lockdown House (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica, was disqualified from the Lockdown House on Sunday.

On Saturday, Erica engaged in an outburst with Laycon over a claim of her wanting to kiss him.

Following the incident, she received her third strike which led to her being immediately disqualified during the Sunday eviction show.

According to Big Brother, Erica was found guilty for disregarding the BBNaija House rules and the entire Big Brother Naija process.

The 26-year-old is the first housemate to be disqualified from the Season 5 edition of Big Brother Naija.