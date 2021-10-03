BBNaija Season 6: How viewers voted for Whitemoney to win ₦90m grand prize [Percentage]

Breakdown of how the viewers voted for Whitemoney, Liquorose, Pere, Cross, Angel and Emmanuel in the grand finale of the 2021 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) have been released.

Okay.ng reported that Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, emerged winner of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season of reality television which started on 24th July 2021.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host, announced that the 29-year-old won the finale after securing the highest votes from the viewers.

Here is a breakdown of how viewers voted for the six housemates:

BBNaija 2021 — Voting results for Grand Finale