FG Invites NLC for Talks to Avert Indefinite Strike

The Federal Government has extended an invitation to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) for discussions aimed at preventing the planned nationwide indefinite strike.

The NLC had announced its intention to embark on the strike in response to the removal of fuel subsidies and the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

Labour and Employment Minister, Simon Bako Lalong, has taken the initiative to engage with the NLC leadership to address their concerns.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Director of Press and Public Relations for the Ministry, Olajide Oshundun, confirmed the development.

“The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Bako Lalong, has again invited the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, for another meeting over its planned indefinite strike,“ the statement read.

“The Minister who directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to convene a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for Monday 18th September 2023 said it was important that the Unions sit with Government to resolve all pending matters to avert further disruption to the economy.”

The statement quoted Minister Lalong reaffirming the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to engage with organized labor and address their concerns through consultations and negotiations.

This is “in order to guarantee industrial harmony which is critical to the attainment of the Renewed Hope Agenda”.

It is worth noting that earlier, the Minister had invited both the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for discussions to avert a two-day strike scheduled for September 5th and 6th.

However, “only the TUC showed up for the meeting,” the statement added.