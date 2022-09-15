eNaira platform is back – CBN

After undergoing maintenance, the eNaira platform is back, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced on Thursday.

The apex bank made this known in a message via its social media.

Okay.ng understands that the CBN in an earlier notice said the platform is undergoing an upgrade to improve users’ experience.

However, in an update after the maintenance apologised for any inconvenience caused by the process.

“Dear valued customers, We are pleased to inform you that the eNaira platform is now back and better following the maintenance carried out by our dedicated technical team,” the message reads.

“Once again, we apologise for any inconvenience customers might have experienced while the system was undergoing maintenance. We also appreciate all your kind feedback aimed at making the eNaira better with even more possibilities. Thank you.”