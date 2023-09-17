Jimmy Odukoya Named Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church

Jimmy Odukoya, the son of the late founders Bimbo and Taiwo Odukoya, has been officially named the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church.

This announcement was made during a solemn church service held on Sunday, marking a significant shift in leadership for the congregation.

The announcement was delivered by Rotimi Okpaise, a respected pastor within the church. He revealed that the late Taiwo Odukoya had previously shared the succession plan with the board of trustees (BoT) before his untimely passing.

Okpaise went on to announce that, unanimously, the BoT had elected Jimmy Odukoya as the senior pastor and chairperson of the board.

“The board has chosen Saturday, September 30, 2023, as the date for Jimmy’s official installation as the senior pastor,” Okpaise declared during the announcement.

This transition follows the death of Taiwo Odukoya, the church’s founder, on August 7, 2023, in the United States of America at the age of 67.

His death marked a profound loss to both the Fountain of Life Church and the Christian community at large.

Tragically, his passing came less than two years after the loss of his wife, Nomthi Odukoya, a South African, on November 9, 2021, following a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

Taiwo Odukoya’s marriage to Nomthi spanned 11 years and resulted in the birth of two sons.

Prior to his union with Nomthi, Taiwo Odukoya had been married to Bimbo for 21 years.

Bimbo’s life was tragically cut short in the Sosoliso plane crash in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, in 2005.