Zoho Celebrates Milestone of 100 Million Users Across Business Applications

Zoho Corporation, a globally recognized technology company, has proudly announced that it now serves over 100 million users across its extensive suite of 55+ business applications.

Notably, Zoho is the first self-funded Software as a Service (SaaS) company to achieve this remarkable milestone.

This achievement follows closely on the heels of the company’s attainment of $1 billion USD in annual revenue last year.

Over the years, Zoho has remained committed to providing accessible technology solutions while fostering sustainable growth.

The company’s journey from 1 million users in 2008 to 100 million users today, spanning 15 years, reflects its unwavering dedication. Impressively, the last 50 million users joined the Zoho ecosystem within the past five years.

Zoho expresses deep gratitude to its extensive customer base of more than 700,000 clients across 150+ countries for their continuous support.

One distinctive feature of Zoho’s growth story is its responsible approach, as it has never sought external funding.

This approach enables the company to maintain its long-term vision and culture without external pressures or influences.

It aligns with Zoho’s core values, including a commitment to debt-free growth and a focus on serving customers in a localized manner through its transnational localism efforts.

Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corp, expressed appreciation for the trust of their customers, stating, “I want to thank all of our customers for trusting us with their business and helping us reach 100 million users worldwide. This is an impressive milestone for any organization, but it’s particularly sweet for us as a bootstrapped company that has never raised external capital. And we are not done yet. We have an impressive innovation pipeline covering the next 10 years, investing in deep technologies to serve billions of users around the world. We’re working towards it, and we want to thank all of you for your continued support.”

Zoho continues to engage with its user community through its Zoholics conferences. In the first half of the year, the company successfully conducted 13 Zoholics events, including Zoholics Kenya.

Looking ahead, Zoho plans to host 18 Zoholics events in 16 countries within the next eight weeks, totaling 31 user conferences across 27 countries in 2023.

This effort reflects Zoho’s belief in the value of being close to customers, allowing the company to create solutions that are both useful and customer-centric.

In Africa, Zoho is set to host Zoholics Egypt in October, followed by Zoholics Nigeria in November, building on the success of Zoholics South Africa, which took place in August across Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town.