FirstBank launches fully automated branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the launch of its fully automated branch, called the FirstBank Digital Experience Centre.

The bank made this disclosure in a statement on Tuesday.

According to FirstBank, the branch was established to put customers at an advantage in carrying out various activities on their own without interacting with anyone.

“The branch is a reinvention of digital banking solutions in the country as customers are exposed to a seamless world-class banking experience.”

The bank noted that the self-service branch was built with a wide range of phased modern banking facilities, including humanoid robots equipped with video banking and artificial intelligence.

The branch also took on the role of friendly branch staff, teller cash recyclers, self-service kiosks for non-financial transactions such as account update, fast-track (contactless) ATMs, interactive smart screen to ensure effective and comprehensive consultation with bank sales staff via remote video connection.

The statement further read that other services include paperless/electronic forms designed to promote timely resolution of complaints, dispensing of account statements and account enquiry/management, funds transfer, and dispensing of new ATM cards.

It noted that others include fixed deposit booking between N100,000 to N5m, card services and management, cheque management, email and phone number update, ATM card and token block.

Dr Adesola Adeduntan, the Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank, said: “With our digital experience centre, we have reiterated our role in pioneering leading innovative technology-driven solutions that are central to enriching the experience of our customers in carrying out various transactions using state-of-the-art facilities with ease and convenience.