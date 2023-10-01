AGF Fagbemi Denies N50 Billion Plea Bargain with Emefiele

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially disassociated itself from recent reports suggesting a planned N50 billion non-prosecution plea bargain with Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

These reports had indicated that Mr. Emefiele was poised to enter into a plea bargain arrangement, contingent upon his payment of N50 billion to expedite his release from the custody of the Department of the State Service (DSS).

Furthermore, it was suggested that this plea bargain was intended to terminate the ongoing trial of the former CBN Governor on charges related to money laundering, violations of the Public Procurement Act, and abuse of office.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, has unequivocally refuted the existence of any such plea bargain agreement.

Mr. Fagbemi clarified that neither his office nor the presidency had engaged in any discussions or negotiations of this nature with Mr. Emefiele.

The official stance of the Federal Government was communicated through a statement released by the Director of Information in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Modupe Ogundoro.

The statement categorically dismissed the allegations made by Sahara Reporters and affirmed that there is no veracity to the reported non-prosecution plea bargain.

“The attention of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to a report by Sahara Reporters alleging that the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the Federal Government of Nigeria, have agreed to a non-prosecution plea bargain arrangement,” the statement noted.

“The report further alleges that Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, have signed a non-prosecution plea bargain agreement and that the agreement is awaiting the signature of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” it continued.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice hereby states clearly that these reports are completely false,” the statement emphasized.

While acknowledging that Mr. Emefiele’s legal team had indicated their intention to initiate a plea bargain arrangement during the last court hearing, the statement clarified that no such arrangement had been finalized with Mr. Emefiele or his legal representatives.

The Federal Government, through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, asserted its unwavering commitment to pursuing actions that serve the best interests of the Nigerian public.

The statement concluded by urging the media and the public to disregard the unfounded reports.