2023: Presidential primaries to hold May 30, 31 – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APC’s) National Executive Committee (NWC) has fixed May 30 and 31 for its presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This was revealed by the party’s spokesperson, Felix Morka, at the end of a closed-door meeting of the NEC in Abuja.

The ruling party has also set May 18 as the date for governorship primaries.

Okay.ng recalls that the party had earlier announced that aspirants seeking the APC presidential ticket will pay 100 million Naira.