2023: Aspirants to pay N100m for presidential form – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to sell its presidential form at the cost of 100 million.

While the Expression of Interest form is fixed at the cost of N30 million, the nomination form cost N70 million.

This was part of the decision ratified at the emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja.

For governors, the party approved N50 million for both nomination and expression of interest, while Senate and House of Representatives aspirants are to pay N20 million and N10 million respectively.

Those for state legislative seats are to pay N2 million for both forms.

Meanwhile, the NEC made 50 per cent discount for candidates less than 40 years and free tickets for women and persons living with disabilities.

The sale of forms of the ruling party will commence on April 22, 2022.