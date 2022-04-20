NAF reacts to aircraft crash, confirms death of two pilots

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed the death of two pilots who lost their lives in a super mushshak trainer aircraft crash on April 19 2022.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Wednesday, while reacting to the incident said the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, promised to carry out a thorough investigation on the cause of the crash that occurred at NAF Base, Kaduna.

The statement reads, “The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has stated that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will ensure it thoroughly investigates the cause of the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft crash that occurred yesterday, April 19, 2022, at NAF Base, Kaduna.

“Air Marshal Amao had constituted an Accident Investigation Board upon receiving the sad news of the crash yesterday, to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

“While at Kaduna earlier today, he assured the officers, airmen, and airwomen of 401 Flying Training School that all measures will be emplaced to avert similar occurrence in the future.

“He also reminded them of the need to remain steadfast and focused on their assigned roles and responsibilities in view of the onerous task before the NAF and other security agencies to rid the Northwest and indeed the entire Nation of all criminal elements.

“The unfortunate incident of yesterday’s trainer aircraft crash is yet again a tragic reminder of the perilous nature of the military flying profession as well as the risks NAF pilots continually take, daily, to secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity. Kindly bring this information to the awareness of the general public.”