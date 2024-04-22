Yul Edochie Shocks Nigerians, Reveals Face of Second Son with Wife, Judy Austin

Renowned Nollywood actor and director, Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to unveil the face of his second son with his wife and fellow actress, Judy Austin, in celebration of the baby’s first birthday anniversary.

Sharing heartwarming pictures of the adorable baby on his verified Instagram account on Monday, Edochie revealed that he named the baby Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie, paying homage to his two grandfathers.

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the images, the actor expressed joy in introducing his son to the world and extended prayers for his growth and prosperity.

“It’s time to grant the world the privilege to meet our son. From Isi Mmili Ji Ofor & Ijele Isi Mmili, Judy Austin. His name is Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie. Named after his two grandfathers. Rejoice with us as he turns 1yr old. Happy birthday, son. You shall be 10 times greater than your parents. May God lead you always & may your ancestors stand by you solidly. ❤️❤️❤️,” Edochie wrote.

Yul and his wife, Judy Austin, welcomed Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie into the world two years after the birth of their first son, Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie.