Wike Confirms Tinubu’s Approval of 2bn Palliative Package for FCT Residents

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has officially announced a substantial palliative measure sanctioned by President Bola Tinubu. The sum of two billion naira has been greenlit to provide relief within the FCT.

The Minister, while confirming the allocation of the two billion naira to address the palliative needs of FCT residents, underscored that the primary focus of this fund is to alleviate transportation challenges. This strategic move is poised to significantly ease the daily struggles faced by the local populace.

In his address, Wike emphasized that while the Federal Government is poised to augment funding for a range of projects, the FCT Administration is equally committed to harnessing its internally generated revenue for enhancing developmental initiatives.

Moreover, Wike issued a clear directive, cautioning contractors against any room for complacency. In this renewed phase, accountability and timely execution will be the cornerstones that contractors must adhere to.