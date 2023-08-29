News

Wike Confirms Tinubu’s Approval of 2bn Palliative Package for FCT Residents

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has officially announced a substantial palliative measure sanctioned by President Bola Tinubu. The sum of two billion naira has been greenlit to provide relief within the FCT.

During a pivotal meeting with contractors at his office, Wike shared this noteworthy revelation on Monday, shortly following the inaugural Federal Executive Council (FEC) session of the present administration.

The Minister, while confirming the allocation of the two billion naira to address the palliative needs of FCT residents, underscored that the primary focus of this fund is to alleviate transportation challenges. This strategic move is poised to significantly ease the daily struggles faced by the local populace.

In his address, Wike emphasized that while the Federal Government is poised to augment funding for a range of projects, the FCT Administration is equally committed to harnessing its internally generated revenue for enhancing developmental initiatives.

- Advertisement -

Moreover, Wike issued a clear directive, cautioning contractors against any room for complacency. In this renewed phase, accountability and timely execution will be the cornerstones that contractors must adhere to.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

FG Vows to Complete Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by Mid-September
News
FCT Minister Wike Unveils Plan to Utilize IGR for Project Completion
News
Michael Owatunde
Addressing the skill shortage in Nigeria will reduce youth unemployment
Featured
Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu Vows Not to Beg for Freedom
News
Rapper Phyno Shares News of First Child’s Arrival
Celebrities
- Advertisement -
Lost your password?