MTN Nigeria, Seplat Energy Collaborate to Deploy 5G Services for Business Optimization

MTN Nigeria, a leading telecommunications provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Seplat Energy, a prominent Nigerian oil and gas company, to deploy 5G services aimed at facilitating business optimization and digital transformation.

The partnership is marked by the signing of a 5G2Business Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two companies.

This MoU underscores the collaborative efforts to leverage the capabilities of 5G technology to drive business efficiency, automation, operational optimization, innovation, and heightened productivity.

Lynda Saint-Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Nigeria, emphasized the significance of this collaboration in revolutionizing business operations across various sectors.

She stated, “We are thrilled to join hands with Seplat Energy to spearhead the integration of intelligent digital technologies into industry processes in Nigeria. With this partnership, we open new vistas of possibilities, empowering enterprises to embrace cutting-edge technologies and digitally transform their day-to-day operations.”

Charles Gbandi, Director of Corporate Services at Seplat Energy, echoed the sentiments, highlighting the transformative potential of 5G technology for the energy sector, said: “We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with MTN Nigeria as this collaboration is a game-changer for our industry. As a sustainable business, this partnership marks a significant step forward in embracing 5G technology’s vast potential, and we believe it will empower us to drive innovation, efficiency and growth in the energy sector.”

MTN Nigeria has been a trailblazer in promoting the adoption of 5G technology in the country. The telecommunications giant commercially launched its 5G services in 2022, catering to both individual consumers and businesses.

5G technology offers a range of benefits, including ultra-low latency, which is crucial for powering Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and enabling smart business operations.

Seplat Energy’s decision to adopt 5G services further reinforces the company’s commitment to leading the digital revolution within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.