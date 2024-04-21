Tinubu to Open African Counter-Terrorism Summit in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is set to inaugurate the African Counter-Terrorism Summit in Abuja on Monday, April 22, according to a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Ngelale disclosed that Nigeria, in collaboration with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), is hosting the high-level summit under the theme, ‘Strengthening Regional Cooperation and Institution Building to Address the Evolving Threat of Terrorism’. The event is scheduled from April 22 to April 23.

The objective of the summit, as highlighted by Ngelale, is to bolster multilateral counter-terrorism cooperation and reshape the collective response of the international community to terrorism in Africa. Emphasis will be placed on promoting African-led and African-owned solutions to combat terrorism.

“The summit will provide a platform to review the nature and severity of the threat of terrorism on the continent, with a view to agreeing on concrete strategic priorities and measures to address this scourge,” Ngelale stated.

The summit aims to foster deeper regional collaboration, enhance the institutional capacity of member states, and facilitate the exchange of best practices and knowledge to combat terrorism in Africa.

High-level dignitaries expected to attend include heads of state and government, senior government officials from across Africa, representatives of international organizations and multilateral institutions, members of the diplomatic corps, and civil society groups.

Among the distinguished attendees, Ms. Amina Mohammed, the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, is slated to participate in the event.

Concluding remarks at the summit will be delivered by Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, and Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, the Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism at UNOCT.