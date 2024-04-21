Don’t Accept Luggage From Others, NDLEA Warns Amid Codeine Syrup Smuggling Case

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has issued a warning to travellers, advising them against accepting luggage of unknown content from anyone while embarking on journeys.

Femi Babafemi, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, took to his X account on Sunday to share a cautionary message following an incident involving two students who found themselves in trouble due to bottles of codeine syrup discovered in luggage they were carrying for a friend studying abroad.

In the statement, Babafemi highlighted the case of two students, including a PhD student, who encountered legal issues after codeine syrup bottles were found in luggage they were transporting for a female friend studying overseas.

“The situation could have led to their imprisonment if #ndlea_nigeria had not diligently intervened to ensure the owner was swiftly repatriated,” Babafemi emphasized.

He reiterated the agency’s longstanding advice against accepting unfamiliar luggage, stating, “This underscores the reason we warn people not to accept any luggage of unknown content from anyone.”

The statement also referenced a video demonstrating how bags containing opioids were concealed among spare parts originating from Onitsha and bound for Mubi in Adamawa.