Tinubu approves establishment of Presidential CNG Initiative

President Bola Tinubu has given his approval for the establishment of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

The initiative, announced by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, is poised to alleviate the impact of the recent petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians by slashing energy costs and revolutionizing the transportation sector.

Addressing the nation on Friday, Ngelale outlined the core objectives of the PCNGI.

He emphasized that the initiative seeks to bring about a revolutionary change in the country’s transportation infrastructure, targeting the introduction of more than 11,500 new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-enabled vehicles and facilitating the conversion of 55,000 Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS)-dependent vehicles into CNG-powered vehicles.

Ngelale stated, “The PCNGI’s groundbreaking strategy encompasses a comprehensive adoption plan, including the establishment of workshops on a global and national scale. This approach places a strong emphasis on local manufacturing, assembly, and job creation, which are in alignment with the President’s vision.”

One of the primary goals of the PCNGI is to create a widespread network of workshops across all geopolitical zones and states, providing essential kits and comprehensive training to newly employed staff.

This strategy not only promotes the development of technical skills but also generates employment opportunities for Nigerians, aligning with the initiative’s aim to integrate CNG utility seamlessly into the existing midstream and downstream energy value chain for long-term sustainability.

Expanding on the multifaceted objectives of the initiative, Ngelale highlighted the establishment of new stakeholder-operated intra-state mass transit systems built on CNG.

He explained, “The initiative will support states in adopting CNG buses for their intra-state mass transit networks through wholesale conversion, retro-fitting, and new purchases. Furthermore, existing private mass transit operators will be encouraged to deploy CNG buses through innovative asset finance programs, enhancing accessibility to CNG-powered transportation.”

Additionally, Ngelale pointed out the incentives for investors to invest in CNG processing, distribution, and utilization, fostering enhanced partnerships and investments in this sector.

The PCNGI will also prioritize after-sales service and maintenance, creating a sustainable sub-industry and further contributing to job creation.

Ngelale concluded by underlining how President Bola Tinubu’s visionary focus on the PCNGI holds the potential to drive economic growth and strengthen the nation’s automotive manufacturing capabilities.