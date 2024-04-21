Reno Omokri Reveals Role in Peter Obi’s Selection as Atiku’s Running Mate in 2019

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, disclosed during an interview on a podcast program, Mic On, that he recommended Peter Obi as the running mate to former presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election.

Omokri stated that he put forward Obi’s name following a request from Atiku, emphasizing his role in the selection process.

He recounted how he consulted with former President Goodluck Jonathan, who also supported Obi’s candidacy.

Reflecting on his loyalty to Atiku, Omokri vowed not to abandon him to support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Despite expressing support for some of Tinubu’s economic recovery policies, Omokri stressed his commitment to Atiku, highlighting the honor Atiku bestowed upon him by choosing Obi as his running mate.

“Peter Obi can’t deny that I was the one who recommended him to Waziri Atiku Abubakar when he asked me to help choose a running mate in 2019.

“I called former President Jonathan and he told me it’s Peter Obi, but I told him I just can’t submit one name. We padded the list with others while making Obi’s name look very rosy.

“Atiku chose Obi so after a man had done me just great honour, I will now turn around and be supporting his opponent in the next election?

“I can’t do that, if Atiku decide to contest in 2027 and get the PDP’s presidential candidate, I’m duty bound to support him.”