APC Shifts Okitipupa LG Governorship Primary in Ondo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Okitipupa council area of Ondo state has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 21, due to logistical issues.

The primary election, which initially took place across the 203 wards in the state on Saturday, April 20, witnessed the participation of 16 governorship aspirants.

The exercise was conducted by a seven-member committee led by Kogi state governor, Usman Ododo.

However, the chairman of the Ondo Primary Election Committee, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, announced in Akure that the primary in the Okitipupa council area was postponed due to logistics reasons.

Ododo stated, “Having received reports of the primary election from the 203 Wards in the 18 Local Governments of Ondo State, the Primary Election Committee has decided that the election will be conducted in all the 13 Wards of Okitipupa Local Government with a total validated registered membership of 9,515.”

He explained that the decision was made after receiving validated reports indicating that the exercise did not hold in the local government due to the late arrival of materials and personnel, caused by logistical challenges.

“Election in Okitipupa Local Government shall be conducted at 12 noon on Sunday, 21st April 2024,” Ododo added, noting that the final collation of the results would be done thereafter.