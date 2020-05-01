HeadlinesNews

Relax total lockdown in Kano — Ganduje appeals to FG

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 1, 2020
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has appealed to the Federal government to ease the 14-day total lockdown imposed on Kano to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Ganduje made this appeal on Thursday at the State Government House when he inaugurated a panel of experts to support the state task force technical committee to support the state taskforce technical committee.

According to the governor, it is important to relax the lockdown for a while in order to ease the hardship in the state, especially in the holy month of Ramadan.

He said, “We would engage the presidential taskforce on COVID-19 to seek permission to relax the total lockdown imposed on Kano. We are making this appeal on behalf of our people who are presently running out of food items.

“We love the Federal government to relax the lockdown for a period of time to enable people stock their homes especially now that majority of us are fasting. It will also ease the economic hardship in the state.”

As of 11:50 on Thursday, April 30, Kano recorded 80 new cases bringing the total to 219.



