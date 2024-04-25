Pound to Naira Black Market Rate in Nigeria – Today – 26 April 2024

Are you curious about the current Pounds Sterling to Naira black market exchange rate for today? Okay.ng stands ready to deliver the latest updates on the Black Market, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and AbokiFx rates.

The Black Market rate offers advantages for individuals engaged in British Pound transactions, diverging from the CBN rate. The market is facilitated by key players known as Bureau De Change (BDC) Operators or Abokis.

Before delving into the current rates, it’s essential to understand the nuances of “Buying” and “Selling” pounds, as they are commonly referenced terms. Buying Pounds Sterling involves acquiring pounds with naira, while Selling entails exchanging your British pounds for naira at the prevailing black market rate.

Today’s Pounds Sterling To Naira Black Market Rate

As of today, April 26, 2024, Okay.ng has obtained information from reliable sources, specifically dealers in Zone 4, Wuse Abuja, a prominent BDC center in Nigeria. According to these sources, the Pounds Sterling was bought at ₦1,870.00 and sold at ₦2,000.00.

Here’s a breakdown of the black market rates for those interested in buying and selling Pounds Sterling with BDC operators or Abokis:

Buying Rate: ₦ 1,825.00

1,825.00 Selling Rate: ₦1,930.00

Black Market/Aboki Rate Exchange Table Today

For better comprehension, the table below outlines the black market prices for common denominations:

Denomination in Pounds Sterling (GBP) Black Market Exchange Rate Today in Naira £5 ₦9,125.00 £10 ₦18,250.00 £20 ₦36,500.00 £50 ₦91,250.00 £100 ₦182,500.00 £150 ₦273,750.00 £200 ₦365,000.00 £300 ₦547,500.00 £350 ₦638,750.00 £400 ₦730,000.00 £500 ₦912,500.00 £800 ₦1,460,000.00 £1000 ₦1,825,000.00

Please note that these rates are based on the black market exchange rate and may not represent official or regulated rates.

Pounds Sterling To Naira CBN Rate Today

As of today, April 26, 2024, the Central Bank of Nigeria sells at ₦1,877.00 and buys at ₦1,876.00. This official rate can be verified on the CBN’s website.

CBN Selling Rate: ₦ 1,877.00

1,877.00 CBN Buying Rate: ₦1,876.00

How Much Is A Pounds Sterling To Naira Black Market Rate(Lagos)?

Lagos, being a strategic location, is known for offering competitive black market rates. As of today, the rate in Lagos is ₦2,010.00. It’s important to note that rates might vary with different exchangers in Lagos.

How Much Is 100£ In The Black Market Today?

For those considering a smaller denomination, 100£ is equivalent to ₦182,500.00.

How Much Is 1000£ In The Black Market Today?

For a larger denomination, 1000£ is equivalent to ₦1,825,000.00.

How Much Is 5000£ In The Black Market Today?

For a substantial amount, 5000£ is equivalent to ₦9,125,000.00.

