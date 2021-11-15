Nigerian Media Monitoring services hosts 2021 AMEC Measurement Month

As the year is coming to a close and organizations are continuously having conversations around thriving in a post-pandemic era, the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC), an international association for communications measurement and evaluation practitioners is organizing its annual AMEC Measurement Month (AMECMM) 2021 this November.

This year’s edition will bring together more than 160 members of the association in 86 different countries around the world and P+ Measurement Services, the foremost media intelligence agency and a member of AMEC is spearheading the 6th edition of the event in Nigeria with the theme: “How to Effectively Demonstrate the Value of PR Measurement.”

The event which is slated to hold on the 19th of November 2021, between 12pm and 1:30pm (WAT), will take place virtually and will feature professionals from the communications, public, measurement and evaluation industry discussing and

sharing insights, ideas and solutions from their wealth highlighting the many challenges currently being faced by the industry.

The event will feature Nicole Moreo, the EVP, Head of US Analytics, Ketchum; Henry Okorafor, a Senior Associate with Stephanie John & Associates; Kemi Olawoye who is the Chief Communications Officer, Bora Communications and Ben Levine, the Director and Partner of FH TRUE Global Intelligence.

The AMEC Measurement Month is a free-to-attend event, which consists of webinars, executive discussions, workshops, and much more. It focuses on helping PR and communications professionals understand the value and importance of Communications/PR measurement, evaluation and media performance audit.

To attend the event, kindly register using the link here.