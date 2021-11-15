ASUU threatens to go on strike, gives FG three-week ultimatum to meet demands

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a three weeks ultimatum to the Federal Government to meet its lingering demands.

ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, announced this while speaking to newsmen on Monday.

According to him, the union might be compelled to embark on another nationwide strike should the government fail to implement the Memorandum of Action signed with ASUU prior to the suspension of the last industrial action.

He said all the issues, including those of unpaid academic earned allowances and the universities revitalisation fund have not been addressed almost one year after an agreement was reached.

The ultimatum is part of the resolutions reached at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of ASUU held in Abuja.