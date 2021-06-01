NECO registrar’s son: My father died after brief illness

The second son of Professor Godswill Obioma, the Registrar of National Examination Council (NECO), said his father died Monday afternoon after a brief illness.

This is coming following several reports on the media suggesting that Obioma was murdered by unknown assailant on Monday night.

NECO in a statement by its Director of Human Resources, Abdul Mustapha, on Tuesday said the son of the deceased in a short message informed the management of the agency that his father was not assassinated.

The message sent to NECO management read thus: “Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.

“We request that you kindly notify the Board, Management and the entire staff of the Council of this development.

“We shall keep you duly informed.

“Prince Godswill Obioma the 2nd, for the family.”