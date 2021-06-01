Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded a letter to the National Assembly, seeking the confirmation of Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The letter was by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

The President, in the letter, said Yahaya’s appointment was in compliance with the provisions of Section 18 subsection 1 of the Armed Forces Act 2004.

The letter reads in part: “In compliance with the provisions of section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His CV is herewith attached. It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”